BMW moves annual shutdown to guard against Brexit disruption

BMW says it is scheduling a weeks-long shutdown of its Mini plant in England to coincide with Brexit as insurance against supply hiccups from a disorderly British departure from the European Union.

The German automaker says annual maintenance at its Cowley factory will begin April 1 — the first working day after Brexit on March 29 — and last several weeks. The shutdown usually takes place in summer.

Continue Reading Below

BMW said Tuesday that it had made the decision "to minimize the risk of any possible short-term parts-supply disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit."

The company said it considered that "worst-case scenario" unlikely, but added "we have to plan for it."

Britain and the EU have not yet finalized their divorce agreement, stirring fears among businesses of disruption to trade.