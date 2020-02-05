Blue-collar workers in Michigan 'scared to death,' Rep. Debbie Dingell says

Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell said some blue-collar workers in her congressional district aren't feeling the impact of President Trump's "blue-collar boom."

During the State of the Union address, Trump said the roaring U.S. economy has produced an unemployment rate that is the lowest in history and the country gained 12,000 new factories under his administration. But Dingell told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that workers are petrified after plant closures ripped through the community.

Dingell said she hosted an economic summit on Monday with workers to figure out how her district will continue to have a tax base that will support them.

Trump also claimed that wages are rising the fastest for low-income workers and income-inequality is narrowing.

But Dingell said her response is the same as what she told President Barack Obama. The president, she said, may have, "done great things to save the auto industry, but the workers weren't feeling it."

"We've got too many workers... that are working two jobs that are still at the poverty line," she argued.

While Dingell believes more people are able to find jobs, steelworkers, members of the Teamsters Union, and "a lot" of auto workers are "scared to death."

Life, she added, "isn't as cut and dry as we want to make it."

