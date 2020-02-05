Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Donald Trump

Blue-collar workers in Michigan 'scared to death,' Rep. Debbie Dingell says

Steelworkers, members of the Teamsters Union and some auto workers are rattled by plant closures, congresswoman says

By FOXBusiness
close
Rep. Debbie Dingell, (D-Mich.), discusses President Trump’s State of the Union address and economic policies.video

Are workers feeling the impact of Trump’s blue-collar boom?

Rep. Debbie Dingell, (D-Mich.), discusses President Trump’s State of the Union address and economic policies.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell said some blue-collar workers in her congressional district aren't feeling the impact of President Trump's "blue-collar boom."

Continue Reading Below

During the State of the Union address, Trump said the roaring U.S. economy has produced an unemployment rate that is the lowest in history and the country gained 12,000 new factories under his administration. But Dingell told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that workers are petrified after plant closures ripped through the community.

DISDAIN BETWEEN TRUMP AND PELOSI ON FULL VIEW AT STATE OF THE UNION

Dingell said she hosted an economic summit on Monday with workers to figure out how her district will continue to have a tax base that will support them.

Trump also claimed that wages are rising the fastest for low-income workers and income-inequality is narrowing.

Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill, Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But Dingell said her response is the same as what she told President Barack Obama. The president, she said, may have, "done great things to save the auto industry, but the workers weren't feeling it."

"We've got too many workers... that are working two jobs that are still at the poverty line," she argued.

While Dingell believes more people are able to find jobs, steelworkers, members of the Teamsters Union, and "a lot" of auto workers are "scared to death."

Life, she added, "isn't as cut and dry as we want to make it."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS