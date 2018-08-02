Blue Apron: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.8 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $179.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.2 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.42. A year ago, they were trading at $6.37.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APRN