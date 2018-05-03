Blue Apron: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.7 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $196.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APRN