Blankenship bid considered by West Virginia Supreme Court

The state Supreme Court has heard a last-chance bid by former coal CEO Don Blankenship to get his name on the ballot in November's U.S. Senate race in West Virginia.

The court convened Wednesday to hear Blankenship's appeal of a decision denying his third-party candidacy application. The justices did not immediately issue a ruling.

Secretary of State Mac Warner blocked Blankenship's bid to run as the Constitution Party's nominee, based on the state's "sore loser" law. It prohibits major-party primary candidates who lose from switching to a minor party. Blankenship finished third in the Republican primary in May.

Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers. He spent a year in federal prison for safety violations related to the explosion.