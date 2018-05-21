Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7B

article

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP said on Monday it would buy U.S. hotel owner LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 billion, topping a rival bid from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for $3.5 billion.

Continue Reading Below

The deal values LaSalle at $33.50 per share compared with Pebblebrook's offer price of $31.75 per share and represents a premium of 5 percent to LaSalle's closing price on Friday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)