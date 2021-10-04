Expand / Collapse search
Black Former Tesla Worker Awarded More Than $130 Million in Damages

Owens worked at Tesla’s Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016

Tesla Inc. subjected a Black former worker to a racially hostile work environment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent him from being racially harassed, a federal jury found Monday.

The jury awarded more than $130 million in damages to Owen Diaz, who worked as an elevator operator at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory in 2015 and 2016.

An attorney for Tesla declined to comment on the verdict.