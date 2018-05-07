Black Airbnb guests questioned by police serve notice to sue

Three black people are planning to sue a Southern California police department over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call, but police say their officers' response was polite, brief and nothing out of the ordinary.

The Rialto Police Department said Monday that it had received notice of legal action by the three, who were leaving an Airbnb rental with their luggage when a neighbor called police on April 30 to report a burglary in progress.

The encounter is the latest example of friction between law enforcement and minorities. Last month, two black men in Philadelphia were arrested after a Starbucks employee called police because they hadn't bought anything.

One of the Airbnb renters, Kells Fyffe-Marshall, wrote on social media that they were "surrounded" by seven police cars and told to put up their hands. Police said a helicopter was tracking them.

"You want to laugh about this but it's not funny," said Fyffe-Marshall in her post, adding that police told her the woman called 911 when they "didn't wave to her as she looked at us" packing up.

Police said in a news release that officers were polite during the 22-minute interaction. The caller did not recognize the vehicle or the people, police said.

Rialto police Lt. Dean Hardin said it is standard for a helicopter to monitor the scene of a residential burglary in progress, in case someone leaves the house before ground police can get there.

"We didn't detain anybody, we didn't put anyone in handcuffs, we didn't point any weapons at anybody," he said. "We actually allowed them pretty free movement about the scene, so it's a pretty mild response to a situation."

Fyffe-Marshall declined comment, citing legal advice.

Rialto is in San Bernardino County about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.