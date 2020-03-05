Expand / Collapse search
Retail

BJ's Wholesale predicts profit surge in 2020

Same-store sales, an industry benchmark, may climb 2%

The Wall Street Journal
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. forecast growth in profits and sales for the new fiscal year after reporting more modest fourth-quarter results than a year ago.

The company on Thursday said it expects net income of between $214 million and $237 million in the fiscal year, a range that marks growth on the $187.2 million achieved in 2019.

Earnings per share are forecast at between $1.55 and $1.72, compared with $1.35 in the last fiscal year.

BJ's said it expects net sales of between $13.1 billion and $13.3 billion, higher than the $12.89 billion it reported for the prior year.

It said it expects same-store sales excluding gas to grow by between 1% and 2%.