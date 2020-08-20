Expand / Collapse search
BJ's Wholesale Club profit doubles as members load up during coronavirus

Digitally enabled sales soared more than 300%

Belpointe chief market strategist David Nelson and Wealth Enhancement Group Senior Vice President Nicole Webb on investing in coronavirus markets. video

Why this market strategist recommends investing in industrial stocks right now

BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc. profit surged 96% in the three months through June as members stocked up on goods while sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Westborough, Mass.-based warehouse club earned $106.6 million, or an adjusted 77 cents per share, as revenue rose 18% year-over-year to $3.95 billion. The results outpaced the adjusted earnings of 60 cents a share and revenue of $3.74 billion that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BJBJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS INC43.40-0.03-0.07%

“We delivered another remarkable quarter with strong comp growth and record profitability,” CEO Lee Delaney said in a statement. “We are extremely well-positioned to continue to win as we invest in digital capabilities, membership, assortment, marketing and geographic expansion to further accelerate this transformation."

Digitally enabled sales grew more than 300% in the quarter as members did more shopping from the comfort of their own homes, helping boost comparable club sales by 24% versus last year.

Improved profitability and sales performance in the company’s general merchandise business were partially offset by rising commodity costs, mostly beef, and expenses related-to COVID-19.

BJ’s invested $31.4 million in wages and bonuses for frontline workers during the quarter.

Shares rose 91% this year through Wednesday, outperforming the S&P 500’s 4.46% gain.