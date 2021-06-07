Expand / Collapse search
Bitcoin straddles $36K mark overnight in volatile trading

China reportedly steps up blocking of bitcoin trading and mining of numerous cryptocurrency markets on Sunday: report

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 4

Bitcoin straddled the $36,000 level early Monday morning as continued pressure from China forced volatility in the cryptocurrency markets, a published report said.

The cryptocurrency stood at $36,229, down 0.12% for the 24-hour period ending at nearly 5:30 a.m. Eastern time Monday. 

BITCOIN MIAMI 2021: SQUARE’S JACK DORSEY, ELON MUSK-BASHING AND AN EMPHASIS ON 'LIBERTY'

Multiple reports overnight said China has stepped up its blocking of bitcoin trading as well as mining, preventing numerous cryptocurrency-related accounts on Weibo.

Bitcoin straddled the $36,000 level early Monday morning as continued pressure from China forced volatility in the cryptocurrency markets, a published report said. (iStock)

Elon Musk also drew the ire of the Anonymous hackers group, who blamed the Tesla CEO for "constantly trolling" cryptocurrency markets.

In a video posted to Twitter by the group, they said, "Recently … people are beginning to see you as another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention."

Ethereum, meanwhile, was trading at $2,776, up 1.44% early Monday. It had fallen as low as $2,743 earlier Monday morning, but has made a steady climb since then to its current level.