Bitcoin prices pierce $35,000 in overnight trading

Bitcoin prices rose for the second straight day Tuesday, Coindesk reported, in part due to news Morgan

Stanley bought 28,289 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust through its Europe Opportunity Fund, according to an SEC filing.

CATHIE WOOD'S ARK INVEST FILES TO OFFER A BITCOIN ETF

Early Tuesday, the cryptocurrency was at $35,130, a rise of 0.70%. Monday morning, Bitcoin was trading at near $35,000 after the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) filed a notice, dated June 25, saying Binance Markets Ltd, Binance's only regulated UK entity, "must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA, carry out any regulated activities... with immediate effect," Reuters reported.

Also on Tuesday, ICAP said it will launch a cryptocurrency trading platform with Fidelity and Standard Chartered for institutional investors, multiple news outlets reported.

The new platform will include spot crypto trading for tokens including bitcoin and ether for wholesale markets, and access to custody solutions provided by Fidelity and Zodia, Financial news reported.

All of the other major cryptocurrency were higher Tuesday morning as well.