Bitcoin price dips to around $47,800 while Ethereum on the rise

Bitcoin was trading 0.78% lower Tuesday morning.

The price was around $47,789 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,350 (+4.74%) and 27.5 cents (-2.30%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

Hackers reportedly are using the non-custodial, privacy-focused Wasabi wallet to protect around $97 million in cryptocurrency which was stolen from the Liquid exchange, sleuthing firm Crystal Blockchain reported.

Bitcoin from Liquid belonging to the hackers has been shuffled around over the past two weeks, public blockchain data shows. For example, on Aug. 29, 100 BTC (worth more than $4.8 million) from one hacker-linked address was split up and sent to two separate addresses, then spilt up again into smaller pieces before moving to other addresses.

In other cryptocurrency news, lending startup Parallel Finance raised $22 million in a Series A funding round valuing the polkadot- and kusama-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol at $150 million, Coindesk reported.

The round, one of the single-largest hauls for a project building on Polkadot’s multi-chain network, comes only months after Parallel’s $2 million pre-seed round of funding. Polychain Capital led the round with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Slow Ventures, Blockchain Capital and Alameda Research.