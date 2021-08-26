Bitcoin price dips below $47,000 Thursday morning

Bitcoin was trading more than 2% lower Thursday morning.

The price was around $46,800 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,100 and 27 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

Tags for identifying bitcoin, ethereum and other crypto assets will be launched in September, according to Reuters.

It is considered another sign that the cryptocurrency market is adopting the hallmarks of mainstream investing.

The equity markets are already assigned an identification number to allow regulators and market participants to identify, track and quantify risks from trades.

These identifiers will create a bridge between traditional securities and the cryptocurrency world.

In other cryptocurrency news, United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia discussed his plans to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment as soon as the third quarter on FOX Business' " Varney & Co ." Wednesday, noting that the move won't create added risk for the company.

We’re just giving options," Ishbia told host Stuart Varney .

The mortgage lender first announced its plans to accept cryptocurrency for mortgage loans last week during the company’s earnings call, according to Bitcoin.com.

Speaking with Varney on Wednesday, Ishbia said United Wholesale Mortgage is not only going to accept Bitcoin, but is also looking into possibly accepting Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies as well.

FOX Business' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.