Bitcoin price passes $65K in new all-time high

Bitcoin's 52 week range: $64,888 to $11,905

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF makes its NYSE debut

ProShares global investment strategist Simeon Hyman shares details on launching the first public Bitcoin futures ETF.

Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high on Wednesday trading above the $65,000 level one day after the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. 

BITO PROSHARES TRUST BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF 43.67 +1.78 +4.25%

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value hit $64,424.65 in tandem with the start of U.S. stock trading, as tracked by Coindesk. 

Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce described the approval of the ETF as a "watershed" moment ushering in an "era where retail investors can invest directly into Bitcoin." 

Before Wednesday, the 52-week range has lofted between $64,888 and $11,905.