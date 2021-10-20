Bitcoin price passes $65K in new all-time high

Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high on Wednesday trading above the $65,000 level one day after the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BITO PROSHARES TRUST BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF 43.67 +1.78 +4.25%

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value hit $64,424.65 in tandem with the start of U.S. stock trading, as tracked by Coindesk.

Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce described the approval of the ETF as a "watershed" moment ushering in an "era where retail investors can invest directly into Bitcoin."

Before Wednesday, the 52-week range has lofted between $64,888 and $11,905.