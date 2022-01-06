Cryptocurrencies fall following hawkish Fed minutes

Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed it leaning toward more aggressive policy action.

That has investors pausing on riskier assets.

Bitcoin was adding to Wednesday's 5.2% decline.

The cryptocurrency hit a record high of $69,000 in November.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency also lost 5.2% on Wednesday, and touched its lowest level since October, before bouncing back slightly to $3,460.

In other cryptocurrency news, the final week of 2021 saw a third straight week of investment outflows from cryptocurrency funds, even as it capped a year of strong inflows into digital asset investment products, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed.

Outflows from the sector totaled $32 million last week, bringing the total over the last three weeks to $260 million, according to CoinShares and reported by Reuters.

For 2021 as a whole inflows hit $9.3 billion, a 36% jump from 2020.

Ether's inflows doubled to $1.3 billion in 2021 from $920 million in 2020. Bitcoin saw a 16% increase to $6.3 billion.