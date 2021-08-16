Bitcoin higher early Monday as cryptocurrencies rise

The price of bitcoin was higher by nearly 3% early Friday morning, breaking the $47,000 plateau and continuing to rise since Friday.



The price was around $47,160 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,271 and 33 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

In other bitcoin news, Coindesk reports the Biden administration reportedly plans to nominate Rostin Behnam, acting chairman of the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to lead the regulator.

A Bloomberg report Friday said Behnam has been selected to lead as the regulator's chairman, according to unnamed sources close to the matter.

The regulator is charged with overseeing derivatives market activity including cryptocurrency derivatives.

In July 2017, former U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Behnam as a commissioner of the CFTC. He was confirmed two months later, Coindesk reported.

In addition, the report said, the crypto market cap surpassed $2 trillion for the first time since mid-May as bitcoin led the rally, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin peaked at $48,048 early Monday, the highest level since May 17, CoinDesk said.

The world's largest cryptocurrency is joined by ether and cardano, which have surged 11% and 53% in the last seven days respectively.

Meanwhile, Walmart, the largest U.S. retailer by total sales, is seeking a digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead.

According to the company’s careers page, the new role seeks to provide leadership with ways to identify technology and customer trends, Coindesk said.