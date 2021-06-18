Bitcoin continues slide to end the week

Bitcoin was trading more than 3% lower on Friday morning.

The price was around $37,934 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading lower at around $2,356 and 30 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

ELON MUSK QUESTIONS ASSERTIONS BITCOIN IS SUSTAINABLE

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues the Bitcoin debate, On Thursday he tried to refute claims that Bitcoin is "greener than critics say."

As part of a string of tweets Thursday, Bitcoin Magazine cited Kraken CEO Jesse Powell saying not only that the digital currency is green but that Musk – who has recently questioned the digital currency's environmental impact – "has some more studying to do."

"Based on what data," Musk replied.

To bolster their point, Bitcoin Magazine released a round of back-to-back tweets citing information from its latest article using data from The Cambridge Centre For Alternative Finance.

"The Cambridge Centre For Alternative Finance estimates that 76% of all miners use renewable energies as part of their mix. CoinShares estimates that total share of renewables may even be as high as 73%," the magazine tweeted.

In recent months, Musk has drawn attention to cryptocurrency, expressing concern over its mining process – the process of creating the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin mining is done by solving mathematical puzzles on powerful computers that require large amounts of energy.

NRCC BEGINS ACCEPTING CRYPTOCURRENCY CAMPAIGN DONATIONS

The National Republican Congressional Committee , the financing arm for House Republicans, will become the first national party committee to begin accepting cryptocurrency for campaign contributions.

"The NRCC is proud to lead the charge in accepting cryptocurrency campaign contributions," NRCC Chairman and Republican Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer said in a statement. "We are focused on pursuing every avenue possible to further our mission of stopping Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda and retaking the House majority, and this innovative technology will help provide Republicans the resources we need to succeed."

The NRCC will accept cryptocurrency contributions using payment service Bitpay, which will convert the donations into dollars prior to landing in the organization's account.