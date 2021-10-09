Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin all in negative territory early Saturday

Bitcoin was trading 2.33% lower on Saturday morning.

The price was around $54,580 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,576 (-1.93) and 24.4 cents (-1.02%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has long been a fan of Bitcoin, and a disclosure filed on Thursday shows she grabbed up to $100,000 worth of the cryptocurrency in a transaction over the summer.

CHINA PROPOSES ADDING CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING TO 'NEGATIVE LIST' OF INDUSTRIES

The filing indicates Lummis made a buy of somewhere between $50,001 and $100,000 from Bitcoin exchange River Financial on Aug. 18 when the digital currency was at around $45,000 per coin, while bitcoin is now trading at $54,760.

The New York Post noted Lummis' August Bitcoin buy occurred less than two weeks after she joined two other senators in attempting to include an amendment in the infrastructure bill seen as favorable to the crypto sector, but the attempt at narrowing the definition of who is a cryptocurrency broker was not included.

Lummis has made no secret of her interest in crafting pro-crypto legislation.

In other cryptocurrency news, regulators with the Securities and Exchange Commission have OK’d Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF, which will trade under the ticker symbol BTCR.

Volt Equity's exchange-traded fund is the first of its kind, offering investors access to companies with significant exposure to Bitcoin, according to the agency.

The fund, which cannot invest directly in Bitcoin, will put at least 80% of its net assets in "Bitcoin Industry Revolution Companies," which are defined as those that hold a majority of their net assets in the world's largest cryptocurrency or derive a majority of their revenue or profits directly from bitcoin mining, lending or transacting.