Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin all higher Tuesday in early trading

Bitcoin was trading 3.33% higher on Tuesday morning nearing $46,000 per coin.

The price was around $45,903 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,344 (+3.69%) and 23.7 cents (+1.45%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

It was just one week ago, Bitcoin was trading above $52,000 per coin.

BITCOIN IN EL SALVADOR SPARKS CRYPTO CURRENCY DEBATE

In other cryptocurrency news, approximately $2.6 billion worth of digital assets could be wiped out when South Korea’s deadline for crypto exchange registration arrives on Sept. 24, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

South Korea’s Financial Transaction Reports Act is requiring all crypto exchanges to register with the Financial Services Commission (FSC) by the end of the month. To comply with the country’s anti-money laundering and know-your-customer procedures, crypto exchanges need to register with local banks and set up real-name accounts for their customers.

Also in the news, Walmart and crypto investors were hit with fake news on Monday.

A press release, distributed by GlobeNewswire, touted the retail giant's alleged new payment option with Litecoin that turned out to be fake, according to Walmart.