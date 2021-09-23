Expand / Collapse search
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin all higher early Thursday morning

Major cryptocurrencies all higher by more than 4%, Coindesk reported

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 22

Bitcoin was trading nearly 4.2% higher on Thursday morning.

The price was around $43,965 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,115 (+6%) and 22.3 cents (+6%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

Dapper Labs closed a $250 million funding round, the company behind NBA Top Shot and the Flow blockchain said Wednesday.

Coatue led the raise, according to Coindesk, which also included Andreessen Horowitz, Google’s GV and Version One Ventures. According to a source familiar with the deal, Dapper Labs received a $7.6 billion valuation.

"We’ve proved the concept, which is why our investors are so eager to partner with us," Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs, told CoinDesk.

Ethereum, Bitcoin and Dogecoin were up early Thursday. (iStock)

In other cryptocurrency news, the New Jersey Bureau of Securities (NJ BOS) has once again postponed the date when it will enforce a ban on the creation of BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs), BlockFi announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The ban was initially supposed to go into effect July 22, but was delayed until Sept. 2. There was an additional delay to Sept. 30, announced earlier this month. The ban has now been postponed yet again, this time to Dec. 1, following "ongoing discussions" between the two parties, BlockFi said.

BlockFi said it is in "active dialogue with regulators" and "firmly believes that it is lawful and appropriate for crypto market participants."