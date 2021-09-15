Expand / Collapse search
Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin above $47,000 level; Ethereum, Dogecoin higher as well

Bitcoin was trading 2.53% higher on Wednesday morning, shattering the $47,000 mark.

The price was around $47,120 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,400 (+1.79%) and 24.2 cents (+1.46%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

Since last week – when Bitcoin traded at $43,000 per coin, it has steadily risen to break $47,000 early Wednesday.

BITCOIN IN EL SALVADOR SPARKS CRYPTO CURRENCY DEBATE

In bitcoin news Tuesday, Miami's city commission on Monday voted in favor of accessing about $5 million worth of MiamiCoin, a Miami-specific cryptocurrency — and counting.

For every MiamiCoin that people mine (or create) using a base cryptocurrency called Stacks, which has its own token, Miami gets funding that elected leaders can use to improve quality of life for city residents.

Bitcoin was trading 2.53% higher on Wednesday morning, shattering the $47,000 mark. (istock)

MiamiCoin the first CityCoin, a city-based token with plans to expand to other cities besides Miami, though CityCoin does not have a partnership with Miami. Instead, the cryptocurrency is completely community-sourced and community-driven.

In other bitcoin news, Billionaire Steven A. Cohen, owner of Major League Baseball’s New York Mets, is set to invest in a new cryptocurrency trading firm, the latest bet on the digital-asset markets by a prominent Wall Street investor.

The hedge-fund manager agreed to make an initial investment in Radkl, a quantitative-trading firm specializing in digital assets, according to the firm’s executives and a Cohen spokeswoman.