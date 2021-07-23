Bitcoin trading higher at the end of the week

Bitcoin was trading more than 0.6% higher early Friday morning.

The price was around $32,460 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $2,057 and 19 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

JPMorgan Chase & Co will reportedly allow all of its wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, according to Business Insider.

A memo earlier this week to financial advisers said to take buy and sell orders from its wealth management clients for five cryptocurrency products effective July 19.

Four of such products are from Grayscale Investments and one from Osprey Funds, according to the report.

JPMorgan declined to comment to Business Insider on the report.

BITCOIN INTEREST RISING IN YOUNGER INVESTORS: GALLUP

In other cryptocurrency news, younger investors are becoming increasingly interested in bitcoin , new polling shows.

Among U.S. adult investors with $10,000 or more invested in stocks , bonds or mutual funds, 6% currently own bitcoin – up from 2% in 2018, according to Gallup polling results published Thursday.

Meanwhile, 13% of young adult investors between 18 and 49 own bitcoin compared to just 3% in 2018 while only 3% of those over 50 own the cryptocurrency compared to 1% three years ago.

Fox Business' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.