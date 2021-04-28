Expand / Collapse search
BioNTech CEO: Seeking details on heart inflammation reports

BioNTech is seeking details of reports from Israel of cases of heart inflammation among people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine it is making with Pfizer

German biotech startup BioNTech is seeking details of reports from Israel of cases of heart inflammation among people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine it is making with Pfizer, Chief executive Ugur Sahin said on Wednesday.

Sahin said the reports appeared to be anecdotal, and added that monitoring by public health authorities in countries like the United States or Germany showed no unusual incidence of such symptoms.

"We have no evidence until now of any accumulation of this heart muscle inflammation," Sahin told an online briefing hosted by Germany's foreign correspondents' association.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)