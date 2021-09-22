Billionaire investor John Paulson's divorce puts stock holdings at stake

Billionaire investor John Paulson's stock portfolio is at stake in what is expected to be one of the most expensive divorces of all time.

Page Six reported on Wednesday that Paulson and his wife of 21 years, Jenny, are divorcing over "irreconcilable differences." The couple, who are parents to two daughters, Giselle and Danielle, married in 2000 after Jenny worked as Paulson's assistant.

One source told the outlet that the split is expected to be "epic" and "wildly expensive," adding that there is no prenup in place and that Paulson amassed the majority of his fortune during the marriage.

Paulson, who rose to fame for a bet he made against the housing market prior to the 2008 financial crisis, has an approximately $4 billion fortune, according to real-time net worth tracking by Forbes. However, insiders told the Post that his true wealth could be much greater.

FOX Business provides a roundup of Paulson's largest stock holdings that could be shaken up in the divorce.

According to the latest 13F filing in August, Paulson and Co.'s largest holding is 25,839,035 shares, or a more than $750 million stake, in Bausch Health.

Following closely behind Bausch Health is Paulson's 7,991,440 shares, or an approximately $748 million stake, in Horizon Therapeutics.

The firm's third largest holding is 20,000,552 shares, or a $468 million stake, in BrightSphere Investment Group.

Claiming the spot for the fourth largest holding is 22,226,300 shares, or a $178 million stake, in NovaGold Resources Inc.

Rounding out the top five is 11,081,904 shares, or a $156 million stake, in Didi Global Inc.

Other notable holdings in Paulson & Co's portfolio include Occidental Petroleum, DISH Network, Exxon, Apache, Kansas City Southern, Barrick Gold and Discovery.

In addition to Paulson's portfolio holdings, the billionaire has an impressive real estate portfolio, including an 28,500-square-foot Upper East Side townhouse on East 86th Street, purchased for $14.7 million in 2004, an estate in Southampton, bought for $41 million in 2008, and a home in Aspen purchased for $24.5 million in 2010.

John Paulson has hired attorney William Zabel, who has represented clients including George Soros, Howard Stern, Jane Welch, Mort Zuckerman, Bill Ford, Peggy Bewkes, Bill Ackman and Related owner Stephen Ross.

"John has deep respect for Jenny and will continue to support all that is best for the health and happiness of the family," Zabel told the Post in a statement. "There will be no further comment from John."

Meanwhile, Jenny Paulson is reportedly believed to be talking to prominent divorce attorney Robert Cohen, who is working with Melinda Gates and has handled divorces for Uma Thurman, James Gandolfini, Ivana Trump and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.