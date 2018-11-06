Bill Gates pushes clean-toilet technologies at Beijing expo

With a jar of human feces on a podium next to him, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has kicked off a "Reinvented Toilet" Expo in China.

The former CEO of software giant Microsoft said Tuesday that the technologies on display at the three-day expo in Beijing represent the most significant advances in sanitation in nearly 200 years.

More than 20 companies and academic institutions are exhibiting new toilet technologies, from self-contained toilets to a small-scale, self-powered waste treatment plant.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has spent more than $200 million since 2011 to stimulate research and development of safe sanitation technology.

UNICEF estimates that 480,000 children under 5 die every year from diarrhea, often caused by sewage-contaminated food or drinking water.