Bill Gates applauds Warren Buffett on Gates Foundation move

Warren Buffett may be stepping down from the board of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, but Bill Gates doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings.

On Wednesday, after Buffett announced he was stepping down, Gates praised Buffett on Twitter for his "wisdom and leadership."

"I will always have a deep sense of accountability to Warren, paying close attention to the data to track our progress and identify areas where we can do better," Gates tweeted. "But the value of Warren’s gift goes beyond anything that can be measured."

BUFFETT GIVES $1.4B TO CHARITY, STEPS DOWN FROM GATES FOUNDATION’S BOARD

In a second tweet, Gates wrote: "I am truly grateful for his wisdom and leadership, and most of all for his enduring friendship. Warren will continue to inspire our foundation as we work to fight poverty and help millions of people live healthier lives."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Wednesday, Buffett said he still supports the Gates Foundation’s goals, even though he is resigning as a trustee, FOX Business reported.

"My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals," Buffett said.

Buffett also stepped down from all corporate boards other than Berkshire Hathaway’s.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

News of Buffett’s resignation came at the same time that it was announced that the 90-year-old reached his halfway mark in giving all of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, INC. 413,890.00 -4,985.00 -1.19% BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, INC. 274.66 -2.26 -0.82%

FOX Business reported that he gave $4.1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to five foundations including the Gates Foundation, the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation.

FOX Business’s Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.