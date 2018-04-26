Biggest day for earnings could set off stock rally

The Dow may struggle to add another day of gains after snapping a five day losing streak

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.10%. The S&P 500 was off 0.04% and the Nasdaq Composite was higher by 0.29%.

The Dow bounced back on Wednesday as results from Boeing buoyed stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 59.7 points, or 0.25%, to 24,083.83. The S&P 500 rose 4.84 points to 2,639.40. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.62 points, or 0.05%, to 7,003.74.

Boeing, the world’s largest airplane maker, easily surpassed analysts’ expectations on earnings and raised its full-year earnings forecast by 50 cents. Shares rose 4.2%, contributing most of the Dow’s overall gains.

The afternoon focus was on Facebook. The social media giant booked higher earnings and revenue than expected. Shares were up 3% in after-hours trading.

It will be a day of big name earnings, with two Dow companies – Microsoft and Intel – and 68 members of the S&P 500 reporting results.

The morning will kick things off with Planes - American Airlines, Trains – Union Pacific and Automobiles – General Motors.

Others reporting include UPS, Time Warner and Raytheon.

The action doesn’t stop there, Thursday afternoon we’ll hear from two of the big-cap tech titans – Amazon and Microsoft – along with Intel and Starbucks.

On the economic calendar, the European Central Bank will announce its monetary policy decision before the opening bell. In the U.S., investors get to review reports on durable goods and weekly jobless claims.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.5%.

China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day down 1.4%.

And Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.7%.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was down 0.22%. Germany’s DAX was up 0.12% and France’s CAC gained 0.17%.

FOX Business' Charles Brady and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.