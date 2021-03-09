Nasdaq battles back as bond yields ease
GameStop Corp. was on track for a sixth straight day of gains
U.S. equity markets battled higher Tuesday as bond yields eased off their highest level in over a year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|32104.44
|+302.00
|+0.95%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3894.56
|+73.21
|+1.92%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13051.285477
|+442.12
|+3.51%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 286 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.79% and 3.15%, respectively.
The rally comes a day after the Nasdaq slid into a correction, down at least 10% from its recent peak, as the 10-year yield climbed to a 13-month high of 1.59%.
On Tuesday, the benchmark yield was trading lower by 5 bps at 1.54%, falling below where it closed on Friday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|643.49
|+80.49
|+14.30%
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|120.58
|+4.22
|+3.63%
|NFLX
|NETFLIX, INC.
|507.40
|+14.07
|+2.85%
In stocks, mega-cap technology names that have been mauled amid the recent rise in bond yields were bouncing back with Tesla Inc., Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. outperforming.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP
|243.36
|+49.64
|+25.62%
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|10.31
|+1.02
|+10.92%
GameStop Corp. shares were on track for a sixth straight day of gains, seeing continued strength from Monday that developed after the company said Ryan Cohen, founder of online pet food supplier Chewy, would lead its e-commerce push. Fellow Reddit favorite AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will report after the closing bell Wednesday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
|114.45
|+13.10
|+12.93%
Elsewhere, Peloton Interactive Inc. announced plans to expand to the Asia-Pacific region. The company will begin selling its workout equipment in Australia later this year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GPS
|GAP
|29.24
|+0.41
|+1.42%
Apparel retailer Gap Inc. is considering selling its China business, according to Bloomberg News, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DKS
|DICKS SPORTING
|72.57
|-4.18
|-5.45%
In earnings, Dick’s Sporting Goods reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue but warned full-year sales may not be as strong as previously anticipated.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SFIX
|STITCH FIX
|48.70
|-19.82
|-28.93%
Personal styling platform Stitch Fix Inc. swung to a quarterly loss as holiday sales came in softer-than-expected. The company lowered its full-year revenue forecast due to shipping and processing delays.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 23 cents to $64.82 per barrel while gold spiked $32.70 to $1,710.70 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mostly higher.
Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.16%, while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 advanced 0.36% and 0.46%, respectively.
In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite slumped 1.82%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.81% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.99%.