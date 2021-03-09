Nasdaq battles back as bond yields ease

U.S. equity markets battled higher Tuesday as bond yields eased off their highest level in over a year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 32104.44 +302.00 +0.95% SP500 S&P 500 3894.56 +73.21 +1.92% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13051.285477 +442.12 +3.51%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 286 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.79% and 3.15%, respectively.

The rally comes a day after the Nasdaq slid into a correction, down at least 10% from its recent peak, as the 10-year yield climbed to a 13-month high of 1.59%.

On Tuesday, the benchmark yield was trading lower by 5 bps at 1.54%, falling below where it closed on Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 643.49 +80.49 +14.30% AAPL APPLE, INC. 120.58 +4.22 +3.63% NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 507.40 +14.07 +2.85%

In stocks, mega-cap technology names that have been mauled amid the recent rise in bond yields were bouncing back with Tesla Inc., Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. outperforming.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP 243.36 +49.64 +25.62% AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 10.31 +1.02 +10.92%

GameStop Corp. shares were on track for a sixth straight day of gains, seeing continued strength from Monday that developed after the company said Ryan Cohen, founder of online pet food supplier Chewy, would lead its e-commerce push. Fellow Reddit favorite AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will report after the closing bell Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 114.45 +13.10 +12.93%

Elsewhere, Peloton Interactive Inc. announced plans to expand to the Asia-Pacific region. The company will begin selling its workout equipment in Australia later this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GPS GAP 29.24 +0.41 +1.42%

Apparel retailer Gap Inc. is considering selling its China business, according to Bloomberg News, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DKS DICKS SPORTING 72.57 -4.18 -5.45%

In earnings, Dick’s Sporting Goods reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue but warned full-year sales may not be as strong as previously anticipated.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SFIX STITCH FIX 48.70 -19.82 -28.93%

Personal styling platform Stitch Fix Inc. swung to a quarterly loss as holiday sales came in softer-than-expected. The company lowered its full-year revenue forecast due to shipping and processing delays.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 23 cents to $64.82 per barrel while gold spiked $32.70 to $1,710.70 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.16%, while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 advanced 0.36% and 0.46%, respectively.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite slumped 1.82%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.81% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.99%.