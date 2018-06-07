Big coal producer pushing Trump to end ‘dangerous’ war on coal

Robert Murray, the CEO of Murray Energy, is making a hard push to persuade the Trump administration to end the war on coal, he told FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

Last year, Murray drafted six executive orders aimed at withdrawing from the Paris climate accord and scaling back coal regulations implemented under the Obama administration, according to documents released under the Freedom of Information Act to E&E news.

He said the measures can prevent catastrophic brownouts and blackouts in the United States.

“We have very unreliable electric power grids,” Murray said to Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday.

Reliability and operational issues related to the nation’s power grid have already been seen in December, he said, and Texas and California at risk this summer.

Advertisement

“We have a dangerous situation in the United States of America today,” he added.

While it does not appear whether the orders were signed into law, Murray said the president will face major pushback from those who support natural gas and windmills and solar panels.