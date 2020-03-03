Expand / Collapse search
Biden's Super Tuesday bounce back gives stock futures lift

By FOXBusiness
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who just days ago was left for political roadkill, is bouncing back on Super Tuesday and giving stock futures a boost.

Biden is projected to win Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama Democratic presidential primaries, Fox News projects, with polls in the coast-to-coast set of contests starting to close.

Dow futures tacked on well over 200 points with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rising in tandem as of 8:30 p.m. ET. The gains follow another volatile and down session for equities, which clipped 785 points off the Dow, or 3 percent, which mirrored the percentage losses for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq after an emergency rate cut by the Federal Reserve failed to calm investor fears over the spreading coronavirus.

Biden’s rebound now overshadows Sen. Bernie Sanders' momentum, which had put the candidate with socialist policies on the road to the White House, in turn spooking Wall Street.

“We believe there are potentially far-reaching impacts for healthcare, technology and financials if risk premiums need to be reset for a higher probability of Sanders leading the party,” said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in a note released after Sanders’ Nevada and Iowa caucus wins.

Sanders did capture his home state of Vermont and Colorado.

While Super Tuesday results are still rolling in the final outcome is expected to narrow the 2020 field, which will provide a clearer picture for investors and should remove a layer of uncertainty that has been contributing to the recent equity selloff primarily driven by fears over the coronavirus.

The Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index, the broadest measure of U.S. equities, has lost $4.2 trillion since the Feb. 19 market high, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

Year-to-date the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 9 percent, the S&P 500 7 percent and Nasdaq 3 percent.

By comparison, the 10-Year Treasury yield fell below 1 percent for the first time in history on Tuesday as investors sought out the safer assets.