Beyond Meat files trademark application for 'Beyond Milk'

Beyond Meat Inc. filed a trademark application for a product called "Beyond Milk" earlier this month, an indication the company could be exploring an entry into the dairy alternatives marketplace.

Under the application’s "goods and services" section, Beyond Meat notes the product would be used for "Bases for making milk shakes; coffee or tea beverages with milk or milk substitutes." Further details about "Beyond Milk," such as a release date, were not immediately clear.

The alternative meat company filed the application on Aug. 12. The application "has not yet been assigned to an examiner," according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s website.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the application.

Shares of Beyond Meat have declined roughly 5% since January. The stock closed at $118.81 on Monday.

Beyond Meat specializes in plant-based proteins designed to replicate traditional meat. The company has partnerships with several major food operators, including McDonald’s and Pizza Hut. Its current product lineup includes burgers, sausages and ground "Beyond Beef."

Dairy alternatives, such as soy or oat-based products, have surged in popularity in recent years. The global dairy alternatives market is worth an estimated $16 billion as of this year, according to Future Market Insights.