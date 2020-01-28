Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Beyond Meat dropped by Tim Hortons

Beyond Meat is booted from the menu

By FOXBusiness
close
McDonald’s is testing a plant-based burger in Canada and Impossible Foods has won a climate award from the United Nations. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.video

McDonald’s partnership with Beyond Meat could make sales soar

McDonald’s is testing a plant-based burger in Canada and Impossible Foods has won a climate award from the United Nations. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.

Beyond Meat products are getting booted off the menu at Tim Hortons in Canada.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BYNDBEYOND MEAT INC.120.12-4.63-3.71%
QSRRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.62.79-0.78-1.23%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In a statement to FOX Business a spokesperson for the chain, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, explained the decision.

“We introduced a plant-based protein as a limited time offer and to test the interest of our guests in having this alternative available.  Ultimately, the product was not embraced by our guests as we thought it would be.  We may offer plant-based alternatives again in the future, but we have removed it from the menu for now.”  

- Tim Hortons spokesperson 

Beyond Meat will scale up with new supplier deal amid great year for investors

FOX Business' inquiries to Beyond Meat were not returned at the time of publication.

The move is rare for the maker of plant-based protein which has become the darling of the food world as restaurant chains and grocers, including Walmart and Kroger, offer the product.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.116.60+0.74+0.64%
KRKROGER28.330.000.00%

Shares, this month alone, have gained 59 percent.

Snoop Dogg drops new Dunkin' menu item

Dunkin rolled out a limited release through January 19 of a Beyond Meat sausage sandwich with the help of Snoop Dogg. The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich combined the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.

McDonald's expands beyond its Beyond Meat trial

Additionally, Subway Canada, Pollo Tropical and On the Border have also agreed to use Beyond Meat foods, while McDonald's Canada said it's expanding its global test of the plant-based burger to 52 restaurants.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DNKNDUNKIN BRANDS GROUP78.41+1.04+1.34%
MCDMCDONALD'S CORP.210.39+1.05+0.50%

McDonald's is set to report earnings Wednesday morning.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE