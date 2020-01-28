Beyond Meat dropped by Tim Hortons

Beyond Meat products are getting booted off the menu at Tim Hortons in Canada.

In a statement to FOX Business a spokesperson for the chain, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, explained the decision.

“We introduced a plant-based protein as a limited time offer and to test the interest of our guests in having this alternative available. Ultimately, the product was not embraced by our guests as we thought it would be. We may offer plant-based alternatives again in the future, but we have removed it from the menu for now.” - Tim Hortons spokesperson

FOX Business' inquiries to Beyond Meat were not returned at the time of publication.

The move is rare for the maker of plant-based protein which has become the darling of the food world as restaurant chains and grocers, including Walmart and Kroger, offer the product.

Shares, this month alone, have gained 59 percent.

Dunkin rolled out a limited release through January 19 of a Beyond Meat sausage sandwich with the help of Snoop Dogg. The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich combined the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.

Additionally, Subway Canada, Pollo Tropical and On the Border have also agreed to use Beyond Meat foods, while McDonald's Canada said it's expanding its global test of the plant-based burger to 52 restaurants.

McDonald's is set to report earnings Wednesday morning.

