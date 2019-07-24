These are the best housing markets for growth and stability, study says

If you want to buy a home that’s likely to grow in value, Colorado might be the place for you, a new study has found.

Boulder, the municipality near the Rocky Mountains was found to be the U.S. housing market with the most stability and growth, according to a SmartAsset study published Tuesday.

In order to calculate its findings, SmartAsset looked at data for 358 metro areas in the U.S. based on two metrics.

The study analyzed overall home price growth from the first quarter of 1994 up to the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as stability, or the “probability that homeowners experienced a significant price decline” within 10 years of buying a home.

SmartAsset found that the states with the housing markets that are best for growth and stability were Colorado and Texas, which both had three metro areas in the top 10.

California was close behind with two metro areas on the top 10 list -- which both tied for sixth place. The other two states that had metro areas on the Top 10 list were North Dakota and Wyoming.

For the full list, here are the 10 best housing markets for growth and stability, according to SmartAsset.

1. Boulder, Colo.

2. Midland, Texas

3. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

4. Fort Collins, Colo.

5. Bismarck, N.D.

6. San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City, Calif.

6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.

9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

10. Cheyenne, Wyo.