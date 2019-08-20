These are the 25 best cities to buy a vacation rental home

If you’re interested in buying a vacation rental home, Florida is a pretty good bet, according to a new report.

Continue Reading Below

In fact, of the top 25 best cities to buy a vacation rental home found by Vacasa, almost one third are in the Sunshine State.

Other than the seven Florida cities on the list, another eight cities are in beach towns -- including two in Hawaii -- and one, Harbor Springs, Michigan, is on a lake.

However, forests and mountain cities were also on the list. In fact, the top city, Sevierville, Tennessee, is situated in the Smoky Mountains.

In order to calculate which cities are the best for buying a vacation rental home, Vacasa looked at average cap rate, net operating income, median sale price and guest booking data -- such as average nightly and total annual guests.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Here are the top 25 cities for buying a vacation rental in 2019, according to Vacasa.

1. Sevierville, Tenn.

2. Killington, Vt.

3. Davenport, Fla.

4. Whittier, N.C.

5. Kissimmee, Fla.

6. Dauphin Island, Ala.

7. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

8. Key West, Fla.

9. Fort Bragg, Calif.

10. Big Sky, Mont.

11. Blue Ridge, Ga.

12. Gulf Shores, Ala.

13. Panama City Beach, Fla.

14. Warren, Vt.

15. Marathon, Fla.

16. Kihei, Hawaii

17. Scottsdale, Ariz.

18. Orange Beach, Ala.

19. Harbor Springs, Mich.

20. Rhododendron, Ore.

21. Ellijay, Ga.

22. Seaside, Ore.

23. Waikoloa, Hawaii

24. Cocoa Beach, Fla.

25. Destin, Fla.