Sanders wins New Hampshire, taking on billionaires and 'campaigns funded by billionaires'

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic primary on Tuesday night, in what was a close race that produced some surprises.

In a speech to supporters, just a few minutes after 11 pm ET, Sanders thanked the people of New Hampshire for his victory – as he looked ahead to the November election.

“Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders said.

The Vermont senator aimed to energize his base by claiming the popular vote in Iowa – which has not officially been called – and victory in New Hampshire, adding that he was going to win in Nevada and South Carolina as well.

After promising Democrats would unite in an effort to defeat the most “dangerous president in modern history,” Sanders then appeared to take a jab at former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign and its base of donors as well as former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was not even on the ballot in New Hampshire.

“We’re taking on billionaires and we’re taking on candidates funded by billionaires,” Sanders said. “But we are going to win because we have the agenda that speaks to the needs of working people in this country.”

Sanders added that he is running an “unprecedented grassroots movement" from "coast to coast."

Buttigieg closely trailed Sanders all night in the second tight race between the two. The caucus in Iowa – of which there has yet to be deemed a clear victor – showed an exceedingly close race between the pair as well.

Buttigieg sent out a message of unity in Democrats’ attempts to defeat President Trump, saying “we can’t defeat the most divisive president in American history” by “tearing down” those who don’t “agree with us 100 percent of the time.”

During a speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Buttigieg said he admired Sanders and congratulated him on his strong showing in the state.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar performed well in New Hampshire on Tuesday, raking in the third highest percentage of votes – ahead of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Warren praised Klobuchar on her success in a speech to her supporters. “I also want to congratulate my friend Amy Klobuchar for showing just how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman out,”

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced he would drop out of the race on Tuesday night.

In all, 24 delegates were up for grabs in New Hampshire.

Next up for the presidential hopefuls: the Nevada Caucus on Feb. 22 and then the South Carolina primary on Sept. 29.

