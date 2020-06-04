Bernie Madoff: judge denies sentence reduction bid
Madoff has terminal illness, attorneys say
A federal judge denied infamous Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff’s request for early release.
Madoff’s attorneys had asked the court for compassionate release, saying he’s suffering from terminal kidney failure. They previously said he’s expected to live less than 18 months.
Second Circuit Appeals Court Judge Denny Chin on Thursday denied Madoff’s request and denied to hold a hearing about the request.
Madoff is serving a 150-year sentence for bilking investors out of billions of dollars. The victims of Madoff’s scheme included celebrities, wealthy investors and even the Wilpon family, owners of the New York Mets.
As of May 22, more than $14.3 billion had been recovered, according to the Madoff Recovery Initiative.
