IPOs

Beachbody CEO celebrates IPO launch, shares roadmap to become ‘Disney Plus of fitness’

Beachbody went public via SPAC listed as BODY on the NYSE

Renowned fitness brand Beachbody has officially gone public via SPAC, listed on the NYSE under the ticker BODY, and CEO Carl Daikeler rejoiced in the IPO’s success on "The Claman Countdown" Monday.

Daikeler explained that the Beachbody approach is the only one of its kind to hit the markets, as the stock saw more than a 6% uptick near market close. 

"We have put together literally the only comprehensive company that includes fitness, nutrition, peer support and supplements that will assist you getting results," he said.

BEACHBODY GOES PUBLIC THROUGH SPAC

The CEO pushed that his unique business model offers room to grow as more of an on-demand exercise solution, aiming to become a streaming giant of fitness with the help of incoming board member and former Disney chief strategy officer Kevin Mayer.

Beachbody takes on Peloton with launch of live at-home fitness classes

"One hundred and fifty million people in America are obese or overweight. They haven’t made their choice yet," he said. "They are looking for their Netflix of fitness or their Disney Plus of fitness."

"You’ve heard about p90x, ‘Insanity,’ ’21 Day Fix.’ Now people are going to understand the company behind these brands that exists on a platform," he continued. "And I think that’s an incredible opportunity for us to bring this affordable, effective solution into the household so that we can get more of these 150 million people who are suffering back in shape and feeling great."

Since launching Beachbody in 1999, Daikeler said his big dreams are not only coming true but are just getting started.

"I haven’t sold a share in this company," he said. "This is an opportunity for me to see a dream come true in a big way. This is not a day for me to take anything off the table. This is a day for us to achieve something that I think is truly possible and that is to expand this business beyond North America to the world."

