Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

 Barrick profit surges 55% as gold prices spike

Gold soared to $1,589 per ounce

Fosterville South Exploration CEO Bryan Slusarchuk argues ‘paper money comes and goes’ but gold has stood the test of time. video

Government’s coronavirus cash printing leads to higher gold demand: Expert

Canadian miner Barrick Gold reported a nearly 55% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, benefiting from a surge in gold prices and higher copper production.

CORONAVIRUS TO FUEL GOLD-MINER DEALS: BARRICK CEO

Barrick's adjusted profit rose to $285 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $184 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Realized gold prices rose to $1,589 per ounce from $1,307 per ounce a year earlier.

