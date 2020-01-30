Barbie continues to gain with inclusive line of dolls
Barbie now comes in more than 170 looks, nine different body types, 35 skin tones and 94 hairstyles
Toy ideas and fads come and go, but Barbie continues on.
The 60-year-old doll is continuing the girl-power theme that it began in 2015 with the most inclusive line of products yet, according to MediPost.
Mattel is releasing a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, a hairless doll, one in a wheelchair and a version with vitiligo, a skin condition.
Mattel is counting on Barbie to get through a rough period for the industry.
U.S. retail sales of toys fell 4 percent to $20.9 billion in 2019, from $21.8 billion in 2018, according to the marketing research company, NPD Group.
Barbie represents about 23 percent of Mattel’s gross revenues, up from 16 percent three years ago, with a global market share of 54 percent.
Barbie's 60th birthday led to a 14 percent revenue gain in 2018 and another double-digit gain is expected.