Barbie continues to gain with inclusive line of dolls

Toy ideas and fads come and go, but Barbie continues on.

The 60-year-old doll is continuing the girl-power theme that it began in 2015 with the most inclusive line of products yet, according to MediPost.

Mattel is releasing a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, a hairless doll, one in a wheelchair and a version with vitiligo, a skin condition.

Barbie now comes in more than 170 looks, nine different body types, 35 skin tones and 94 hairstyles.

Mattel is counting on Barbie to get through a rough period for the industry.

U.S. retail sales of toys fell 4 percent to $20.9 billion in 2019, from $21.8 billion in 2018, according to the marketing research company, NPD Group.

Barbie represents about 23 percent of Mattel’s gross revenues, up from 16 percent three years ago, with a global market share of 54 percent.

Barbie's 60th birthday led to a 14 percent revenue gain in 2018 and another double-digit gain is expected.