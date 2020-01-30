Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Barbie continues to gain with inclusive line of dolls

Barbie now comes in more than 170 looks, nine different body types, 35 skin tones and 94 hairstyles

By FOXBusiness
close
It's up more than 17 percent, possibly due to the launch of a new doll line.video

Mattel surges after earnings

It's up more than 17 percent, possibly due to the launch of a new doll line.

Toy ideas and fads come and go, but Barbie continues on.

Continue Reading Below

The 60-year-old doll is continuing the girl-power theme that it began in 2015 with the most inclusive line of products yet, according to MediPost.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mattel is releasing a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, a hairless doll, one in a wheelchair and a version with vitiligo, a skin condition.

Barbie now comes in more than 170 looks, nine different body types, 35 skin tones and 94 hairstyles.

Mattel is counting on Barbie to get through a rough period for the industry.

AS BARBIE TURNS 60, THIS SOCIAL MEDIA DOLL STARTUP AIMS TO SHAKE UP CATEGORY

U.S. retail sales of toys fell 4 percent to $20.9 billion in 2019, from $21.8 billion in 2018, according to the marketing research company, NPD Group.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MATMATTEL INC.14.52+0.01+0.07%

Barbie represents about 23 percent of Mattel’s gross revenues, up from 16 percent three years ago, with a global market share of 54 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Barbie's 60th birthday led to a 14 percent revenue gain in 2018 and another double-digit gain is expected.