Bankrupt Hertz to sell up to $500 million in new shares

Many of the traders, amateurs using apps including Robinhood, are betting on how high they can push the stock before it collapses

Reuters
Fox Business Briefs: New York Post reports Hertz has been delaying paying an important bill, hoping to put it off until after business improves; AAA is not issuing its annual Memorial Day travel forecast for the first time in 20 years.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc will sell up to $500 million in new shares, the car rental firm said on Monday, as it takes advantage of a strong rally in its stock since it filed for bankruptcy last month.

Hertz said its shares would be eventually "worthless", but the stock sale, part of the $1 billion that the company announced last week, could benefit creditors seeking to recover more of their claims during the bankruptcy process.

The company’s stock closed at 55 cents on May 26, since then it has risen more than five-fold in value. The shares, which were down 23.3% at $2.17 in premarket trading on Monday, are set for their best month on record.

Investors, many of them amateur traders who use apps including Robinhood, are betting on how high they can push the stock before it collapses.

Record savings, stimulus checks, low interest rates and even lockdown boredom amid the coronavirus outbreak have all been cited by market pundits as possible explanations for the extraordinary rise in the company’s share price.