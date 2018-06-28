Bank stress tests: What to expect

Investors will find out on Thursday whether the 35 largest U.S. banks received the Federal Reserve’s approval to boost dividends and share buybacks.

Continue Reading Below

Every bank passed the first round of the central bank’s annual stress tests last week, demonstrating they have enough capital to survive a severe economic downturn. As a result, the Fed is expected to give banks the green light to increase their payouts.

However, investors will be watching how Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley make it through the second round. The investment banks edged out a passing grade last week because their capital margins in a hypothetical collapse exceeded the Fed’s minimum by a slim margin. Goldman Sachs disagreed with the Fed’s calculations, the Wall Street Journal reported. Morgan Stanley said the results “may not be indicative of the capital distributions that we will be permitted to make.”

Analysts at Bernstein projected a median bank payout equal to 102% of expected earnings for the coming year, according to analysis cited by the Journal. Citigroup and Bank of America were among the banks that surpassed the 100% threshold last year.

Financial institutions have improved their capital reserves to protect against potential losses in the future, allowing the banks to spend more on share buybacks and dividends.