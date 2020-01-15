Expand / Collapse search
Bank of America

Bank of America profit slips as Fed slashes interest rates

Short-term rates were lowered three times in 2019, to a range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent.

By FOXBusiness
Bank of America CEO and chairman Brian Moynihan discusses digital banking and increasing hourly wages.

Bank of America CEO on paying every employee at least $20 an hour

Bank of America CEO and chairman Brian Moynihan discusses digital banking and increasing hourly wages.

Bank of America's profit dropped 3.9 percent in the last three months of 2019 as interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve rendered new loans less lucrative, posing a challenge to lenders from Wall Street to Main Street. Shares of the lender were little changed following the results.

BACBANK OF AMERICA CORP.34.65-0.67-1.91%

Earnings of 74 cents a share still topped the 68-cent average estimate from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, as healthy consumer spending eased the impact of declining interest revenue, the Charlotte, N.C.-based company said in a statement. Net income in the fourth quarter was $6.99 billion.

CITIGROUP PROFITS RISE HELPED BY TRADING LIKE JPMORGAN

"The company managed well through a period of transition from rising rates to lower rates over a short period of time," Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said in a statement. "We are also aided by diverse lines of business and operations."

Earnings in consumer banking, the company's biggest business, tumbled 10 percent to $3.1 billion, largely due to lower interest income. Combined credit and debit-card spending increased 6 percent, with record purchases during the lucrative holiday shopping season.