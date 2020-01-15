Bank of America profit slips as Fed slashes interest rates

Bank of America's profit dropped 3.9 percent in the last three months of 2019 as interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve rendered new loans less lucrative, posing a challenge to lenders from Wall Street to Main Street. Shares of the lender were little changed following the results.

Earnings of 74 cents a share still topped the 68-cent average estimate from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, as healthy consumer spending eased the impact of declining interest revenue, the Charlotte, N.C.-based company said in a statement. Net income in the fourth quarter was $6.99 billion.

"The company managed well through a period of transition from rising rates to lower rates over a short period of time," Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said in a statement. "We are also aided by diverse lines of business and operations."

Earnings in consumer banking, the company's biggest business, tumbled 10 percent to $3.1 billion, largely due to lower interest income. Combined credit and debit-card spending increased 6 percent, with record purchases during the lucrative holiday shopping season.