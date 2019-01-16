Bank of America 4Q earnings rise sharply

Bank of America reported fourth-quarter earnings $7.3 billion or profit per share of 70 cents on revenue of $22.7 billion. Analysts expected profit per share of 63 cents on revenue of $22.39 billion.

Shares jumped 4 percent in premarket trading.

Earnings were helped by the corporate tax cut passed in late 2017.

In the same quarter a year ago, Bank of America took a large one-time charge related to the tax overhaul, reporting an adjusted per share profit of 20 cents on revenue of $20.44 billion.

Rising interest rates also helped as the bank was able to charge higher rates on loans and didn't pay out more to depositors.

Third-quarter earnings per share came in at 66 cents on revenue of $22.8 billion.