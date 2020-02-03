Expand / Collapse search
Awaiting Iowa, stock futures bump higher

Equity investors are taking Iowa in stride

By FOXBusiness
'Special Report with Bret Baier' host Bret Baier discusses where the 2020 Democratic candidates stand in the Iowa caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa.video

2020 Democratic runners vie for support at Iowa caucuses

'Special Report with Bret Baier' host Bret Baier discusses where the 2020 Democratic candidates stand in the Iowa caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa.

As the Iowa caucuses kick off, U.S. investors remain a cool group.

Stock futures ticked marginally higher in the extended session Monday adding onto gains seen at the close of Monday's trading day.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SP500S&P 5003248.92+23.40+0.73%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28399.81+143.78+0.51%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9273.40204+122.47+1.34%

Investors will be watching to see how the candidates fare across the board and whether or not favored candidates in the polls thus far, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden will keep that momentum.

Separately, earlier today, President Donald Trump used Iowa to hype his success in sealing multiple trade deals noting "Great times are coming, after waiting for decades, for our Farmers, Ranchers, Manufacturers and ALL..."

In the extended session, Alphabet,  parent of Google, saw shares drop after posting mixed results.

The stock dropped about 4 percent after closing higher on Monday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,482.60+49.82+3.48%

The search giant posted $46.08 billion in revenue, missing estimates of $46.94 billion, while profits were stronger coming in at $15.35 per share, exceeding the $12.53-per-share forecast among analysts.

Elsewhere, Tesla saw a nice jump on Monday, the biggest percentage increase since May 2013, giving short-sellers, those betting the stock will fall, another dose of pain.

TESLA SHORT-SELLERS TAKE $2.5B HIT

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.780.00+129.43+19.89%

And in commodities news, oil entered a bear market, the fastest slide from the highs in the last seven years, according to the Dow Jones Market Data Group. Canceled flights and trains, falling tourism in China has brought oil demand to a near standstill.

 CORONAVIRUS PUSHES OIL INTO BEAR MARKET

Shares of exchange-traded funds that track U.S. oil and energy stocks tumbled.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
USOUNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.10.49-0.35-3.23%
XLEENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF52.74-0.70-1.31%

Late Monday, the Chinese updated the coronavirus death toll which has hit 425 with over 20,438 infected by the virus.