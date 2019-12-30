Avis Budget Group names interim CEO amid search for permanent chief

Rental car agency Avis Budget Group on Monday named Joe Ferraro interim CEO, as the company looks to fill the position left vacant by Larry De Shon who announced earlier this year his intent to step down.

Continue Reading Below

The company, which dubs itself a “leading global provider of mobility solutions,” said Ferraro will become interim chief executive on Jan. 1, 2020.

“I am pleased to step into the Interim CEO role,” Ferraro said in a statement. “Over the course of my career with the Company, I have seen firsthand how our success is driven by our commitment to delivering quality service for our customers and performance for our shareholders. I look forward to working with our entire global team to continue to execute on our strategy.”

Ferraro has been with the company for over 40 years. Prior to his appointment, Ferraro was responsible for the company’s Avis, Budget, Payless and Zipcar brands in North and South America, including Latin America and the Caribbean.

"As President of the Americas division for the last five years, Joe has driven operational excellence across our business in the Americas," board Chairman Leonard Coleman said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talent at Avis Budget Group, and we are confident that Joe and the rest of our management team will continue to provide steady leadership as we continue our search for a permanent CEO.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CAR AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC 32.68 +0.29 +0.90%

The company is one of the largest car rental providers, operating the well-known brands Avis, Budget and Zipcar. To date, it has more than 11,000 rental locations across 180 countries around the world, and approximately 30,000 employees.

HERE'S WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A RENTAL CAR — AND WHICH ONES YOU SHOULD CONSIDER

Chief Financial Officer Izzy Martins will fill Ferraro's role as president of the Americas. Martins has been with the company for 15 years in a number of senior strategic and financial roles.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Earlier this year, De Shon announced he would be departing by the end of the year after a successor was appointed, ending his 13-year stint with the company. He joined Avis in 2006 and has held several executive-level roles.

Avis' CEO Search Committee is conducting a thorough search process to find a permanent chief executive, the company said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS