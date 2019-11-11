Expand / Collapse search
Average US price of gas remains steady

By FOXBusiness
Drivers probably haven't seen much of a change at the pump when going to fill-up.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has remained steady over the past two weeks with a fractional rise per gallon to $2.69, that's according to the Lundberg Survey.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says there may be a price drop soon as maintenance at refineries continues and consumers cut back demand this time of year.

The average U.S. price of mid-grade gasoline is $3 per gallon and premium is $3.24.

The highest average price in the nation remains in California with regular-grade gas clocking in at $4.09 per gallon in San Francisco.

The lowest average is $2.08 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $3.08, down 2 cents since October 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.