Average price of US gas drops to $2.65 per gallon

The lowest average is $2.14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Associated Press
Energy Secretary: US is world’s largest oil, gas producer – this ‘changes world geopolitics’

The new Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette sits down for an exclusive interview with FOX Business on the oil industry, U.S. relations in the Middle East and the Trump administration’s energy independence policy.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 1 penny per gallon (3.8 liters) to $2.65 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that further cuts to retail gas prices are unlikely because crude oil costs are on the rise.

The price at the pump is 14 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.74 per gallon in San Diego.

The lowest average is $2.14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $3.06, down a penny.

