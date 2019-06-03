Australia prime minister offers more aid to Solomon Islands

Australia's prime minister says his nation will boost spending on infrastructure in the Solomon Islands, but notes the increased aid commitment is not linked to the South Pacific nation's diplomatic allegiance to Taiwan.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced after meeting his Solomons counterpart in the capital, Honiara, on Monday that Australia will provide 250 million Australian dollars ($174 million) in aid over the next decade for infrastructure spending.

The Solomons' diplomatic recognition of Taiwan was an issue in the country's April elections. The U.S. government has urged Pacific nations not to switch allegiances to China.

Morrison said Australia would not advise the Solomons government on whether they should maintain their country's diplomatic alliance with the self-governing democratic island.