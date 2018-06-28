Australia awards UK's BAE $26 billion navy frigate contract

British defense company BAE Systems has won a 35 billion Australian dollar ($26 billion) contract to build Australia's fleet of new navy frigates, the government said on Friday.

The company's Type 26 Global Combat Ship will be the design for the frigate program to replace the aging Anzac-class frigates.

The new ships will be built by the Australian government-owned company ASC Shipbuilding in the southern city of Adelaide and will be known as the Hunter class, with the navy to receive nine advanced guided-missile frigates beginning in the late 2020s.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the program would create 5,000 direct jobs nationally, and 10,000 indirectly through a national supply chain.

"This city, Adelaide, will be the center of naval shipbuilding in Australia. It will be one of the major shipbuilding centers in the world and in the region," Turnbull told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio.

The Hunter class frigates gave Australia the highest levels of lethality and deterrence, Turnbull said.

BAE had been shortlisted for the frigate program with Italian company Fincantieri and Spain's Navantia.

ASC Shipbuilding will become a BAE subsidiary under the deal.

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said the project was a sign of a strong bilateral relationship.

"Fantastic news that #Australia has chosen @BAESystemsplc Type 26 frigate... Even further proof the UK-Australia relationship is stronger than ever!" Johnson tweeted.